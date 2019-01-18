Former Georgia DB Deangelo Gibbs transferring to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs is transferring to Tennessee.

Gibbs tweeted Friday that “I am 100% committed to giving everything I have to the #VolNation.” The Tennessee football program’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet with Gibbs in a Tennessee uniform along with the message “Welcome To Rocky Top.”

Gibbs, who is listed as 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, played seven games for Georgia as a sophomore this past season and made seven tackles. He appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017 and made three tackles.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had announced during the early signing period last month that Gibbs was “not currently with the team” without providing more details.

Gibbs isn’t a graduate transfer, so it is expected that he will have to sit out the 2019 season before playing for Tennessee.