Former EMU football coach Rick Rasnick dies at age 59

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rick Rasnick, who coached Eastern Michigan’s football team from 1995-99 and led the program to its last winning season for over two decades, has died. He was 59.

The school says Rasnick died Wednesday.

Rasnick coached EMU to a 6-5 mark in 1995, and the team’s next winning season would not come until 2016. He won 20 games in his tenure at EMU. Before taking over at EMU, Rasnick was an assistant at Utah and San Jose State. He was just 27 when he became the offensive coordinator at San Jose State in 1987.

In 2013, Rasnick was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease.