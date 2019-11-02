Fisher, rugged defense lead Tennessee Tech past Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw two touchdown passes and the Tennessee Tech defense shut down Murray State’s offense in a 17-7 victory on Saturday.

Murray State scored on its first possession, Preston Rice’s 11-yard pass to LaMartez Brooks capping a 3-play, 45-yard drive after an interception for a 7-0 lead. But the Racers managed only 222 yards the remainder of the game.

Tennessee Tech (5-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley) scored on a 23-yard field goal by Haidar Zaidan and trailed 7-3 after one quarter. The Golden Eagles added Fisher’s two TD passes — 20-yards to David Gist in the second quarter and 31 yards to Andrew Goldsmith in the third.

Fisher completed 20 of 28 passes for 206 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Gist had 22 carries for 107 yards. Aderick Moore had seven solo tackles, nine total.

Rice completed 23 of 34 for 196 yards. Murray State (4-6, 2-4) was held to 71 yards on the ground.