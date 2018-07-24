Defending champ CCSU favored in offensive-minded NEC

(STATS) – The physical, grind-it-out reputation of Northeast Conference football is being put on hold this season – the teams are set to ignite offensive firepower.

Defending champ Central Connecticut State, Duquesne and Bryant feature the most explosive offenses, and they were picked 1-2-3 in the conference’s preseason coaches poll at media day Tuesday.

Offensive standouts abound in a conference that returns its two best rushers, Ryan Fulse of Wagner and A.J. Hines of Duquesne; three best wide receivers, Kamron Lewis of Saint Francis, Nehari Crawford of Duquesne and Tom Kennedy of Bryant; and passing yardage leader, Price Wilson of Bryant.

After sweeping through the conference, Central Connecticut State (8-4) hopes to stay on top behind All-NEC preseason quarterback Jacob Dolegala (5,908 career passing yards), running back Drew Jean-Guillaume and wide receiver Joey Fields, who was injured most of last season. The Blue Devils ranked No. 1 in NEC games with a 34.3-point average.

Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Parr figures to step in as Duquesne’s starting quarterback, replacing 2017 NEC offensive player of the year Tommy Stuart. But the Dukes still think run first with Hines, the 2016 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award winner who surpassed 1,000 yards for a second time as a sophomore. He ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (115.3), one spot behind Fulse (118.7).

Bryant unveiled a fast-paced offense in coach James Perry’s first season last year and set the conference record for single-season passing yards. Wilson (3,311 yards, 24 touchdowns) is back to direct the attack with Kennedy and all-purpose threat Jean Constant the go-to receivers.

Saint Francis also is formidable with quarterback Bear Fenimore and fifth-year running back Marcus Bagley pairing with Lewis, the 2016 NEC offensive player of the year when the Red Flash advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. Lewis has led the NEC in receptions for two straight seasons, although Crawford had the better season a year ago, totaling 1,026 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions.

“It seems like every year the amount of offensive playmakers in the NEC increases, which puts more and more stress on defensive staffs,” Wagner coach Jason Houghtaling said.

“I certainly hope some of our offensive players will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. But to win this conference, you have to be strong in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – and that’s what we’re striving for.”

—=

KEY CONFERENCE GAMES=

Spotlight Game: Duquesne at Central Connecticut State (Nov. 17)

There are plenty of key games prior to this season-ender, but last year’s matchup determined the NEC’s playoff bid. CCSU rallied to win on the road when Duquesne melted down in the fourth quarter.

Four More: Bryant at Duquesne (Oct. 6), Central Connecticut State at Bryant (Oct. 13), Duquesne at Saint Francis (Oct. 20) and Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (Nov. 10)

—=

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL=

Head Coaches Poll

1. Central Connecticut State (5 first-place votes)

2. Duquesne (1)

3. Bryant (1)

4. Saint Francis

5. Wagner

6. Sacred Heart

7. Robert Morris

—=

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE PRESEASON TEAM=

Offense

QB – Jacob Dolegala, Central Connecticut State

RB – A.J. Hines, Duquesne

RB – Ryan Fulse, Wagner

TE/HB – Arthur Gilmore, Central Connecticut State

WR – Tom Kennedy, Bryant

WR – Nehari Crawford, Duquesne

WR – Kamron Lewis, Saint Francis

OL – Connor Mignone, Central Connecticut State

OL – J’Von Brown, Central Connecticut State

OL – Alex Conley, Duquesne

OL – Matt Fitzpatrick, Duquesne

OL – Mederick Flavius, Saint Francis

Defense

DL – Dillon Guthro, Bryant

DL – Kevin Lazo, Bryant

DL – Chris Tinkham, Central Connecticut State

DL – Amir Fenwick, Robert Morris

LB – Thomas Costigan, Bryant

LB – Kenny Keen, Central Connecticut State

LB – Adam Wollet, Robert Morris

LB – Quintin Hampton, Wagner

DB – Tajik Bagley, Central Connecticut State

DB – Jonathant Istache, Duquesne

DB – Hakeem Kinard, Saint Francis

DB – Nick Rinella, Saint Francis

Special Teams

PK – Gavin Rowley, Bryant

P – Andrew Zecca, Saint Francis

RS – Jean Constant, Bryant