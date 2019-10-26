Baughman helps Elon to 4th win, beating Rhode Island 38-13

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Joey Baughman had just four carries in the game with two of those going for touchdowns as Elon took control in the third quarter to roll over Rhode Island 38-13 to grab its second straight win on Saturday.

Elon (4-4, 3-2 CAA), which topped Delaware 42-7 two weeks ago to halt a three-game skid, was up 7-6 at the break before scoring 28 unanswered points to take a 38-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Baughman scored on a 3-yard option play late in the third and opened the scoring in the final quarter with a 67-yard scoring sprint to go ahead 31-13.

De’Sean McNair rushed 17 times for 85 yards and one TD and Davis Cheek threw for 148 yards and a score for Elon. Greg Liggs Jr. picked off three Rhode Island passes.

Rhode Island (1-7, 0-5) dropped its third in a row after topping Brown 31-28.