4 Alabama players announce they are declaring for NFL draft

Four Alabama players are skipping their final seasons to enter the NFL draft, including All-America left tackle Jonah Williams and Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those projected first-rounders announced their intentions on Friday, along with versatile tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams were unanimous All-Americans rated as potential Top 10 picks.

Quinnen Williams is a third-year sophomore who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball. It was his first season as a starter.

Jacobs and Smith are also listed as potential late first-rounders in at least one mock draft.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have already announced they’re staying put.