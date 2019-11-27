Duke’s 150-game home non-conference win streak snapped at OT buzzer by Stephen F. Austin
Video Details
Entering Tuesday night, Duke hadn't lost a home non-conference game since 2000. However, for the first time in 151 games, they fell. Stephen F. Austin beat them at the buzzer in overtime with a layup as time expired.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879