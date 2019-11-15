Yale squares up against Oklahoma St.

Yale (2-1) vs. Oklahoma State (3-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale pays visit to Oklahoma State in an early season matchup. Oklahoma State won over College of Charleston 73-54 on Wednesday, while Yale came up short in an 84-79 game in overtime at San Francisco on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele has averaged 13.3 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists while Lindy Waters III has put up 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and four assists.LEADING LIKEKELE: Across three games this year, Oklahoma State’s Likekele has shot 59.1 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bulldogs have averaged 30 free throws per game.