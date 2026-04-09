Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Agrees To Return To Michigan For Senior Year

After winning a national championship with Michigan, Elliot Cadeau will run it back. On Thursday, he announced his return to the Wolverines for his senior year, per PeteThamel.

Cadeau found his flow with Michigan, having his best season of his college career. Though the numbers seemed solid, the trust he had in his game saw the biggest improvement during his time at Ann Arbor.

In an interview with CBS reporter Matt Norlander after the national championship win, he said, "You know, just them having confidence in me and them telling me I'm a national-championship-caliber point guard and it that just meant so much to me and that's why I committed here."

During the NCAA tournament, he averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. With these numbers and his constant intensity, he earned himself the Most Outstanding Player honor in the Final Four. His best performance was against UConn, as he scored a game-high 19 points in their emphatic win.

Though his potential NBA career is put on hold, Michigan's chances at another title are in good hands with Cadeau's return.