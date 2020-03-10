UIC faces NKU in Horizon finals

No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago (18-16, 13-8) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (22-9, 14-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago is set to face Northern Kentucky in the Championship of the Horizon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when the Flames outshot Northern Kentucky from the field 50 percent to 22 percent and made seven more 3-pointers on their way to a 73-43 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Jalen Tate, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARKUS: Tarkus Ferguson has connected on 32.6 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 5-16 when scoring any fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) across its past three contests while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 42 of 90 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.