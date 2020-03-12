UCLA faces Cal in Pac-12 quarters

No. 10 seed Cal (14-18, 8-11) vs. No. 2 seed UCLA (19-12, 12-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Pac-12 semifinals is on the line as Cal matches up against UCLA. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 19, when the Bruins shot 41.3 percent from the field while limiting Cal to just 30.4 percent en route to the 50-40 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UCLA’s Chris Smith has averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 9.4 points.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 38.4 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-18 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. UCLA has 34 assists on 60 field goals (56.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal has assists on 29 of 59 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent this year. That rate is the 23rd-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal stands at just 25.1 percent (ranked 281st).