UCF goes up against Illinois St.

Central Florida (1-1) vs. Illinois State (2-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida plays Illinois State in an early season matchup. Central Florida fell 79-70 to Miami on Tuesday. Illinois State is coming off a 75-70 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and three steals while Rey Idowu has put up 11.5 points and five rebounds. For the Knights, Dazon Ingram has averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Frank Bertz has put up 10.5 points and six rebounds.DOMINANT DAZON: Ingram has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.