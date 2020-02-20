Tulane seeks revenge on UCF

Tulane (11-15, 3-11) vs. Central Florida (14-11, 5-8)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane seeks revenge on Central Florida after dropping the first matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played each other on Jan. 14, when the Knights outshot Tulane 46.9 percent to 36.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 19-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 31.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 5-15 when opponents score more than 61.

COLD SPELL: Tulane has lost its last four road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a collective unit has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.