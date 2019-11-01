Tennessee begins 2019-20 season against UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (0-0) vs. Tennessee (0-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee opens the season by hosting the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville went 4-27 last year and finished 10th in the Big South, while Tennessee ended up 31-6 and finished second in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 71.2 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 85.1 points per contest en route to a 13-2 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. UNC-Asheville went 0-12 against non-conference programs last season.