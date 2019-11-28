Stetson pays visit to Kent State

Stetson (4-4) vs. Kent State (5-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Kent State in a non-conference matchup. Stetson beat Florida College by 12 at home on Tuesday. Kent State lost 71-52 to Ohio State on Monday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Kent State has depended on senior leadership this year while Stetson has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Danny Pippen, Antonio Williams, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have combined to account for 61 percent of Kent State’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 64 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 61.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hatters. Kent State has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Hatters have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.