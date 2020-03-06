Santa Clara, Pepperdine meet in WCC quarters

No. 7 seed Santa Clara (20-12, 7-10) vs. No. 6 seed Pepperdine (15-15, 8-8)

West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Pepperdine are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the WCC tourney. In the regular season, Pepperdine won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when the Waves shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Santa Clara to just 45 percent en route to a 14-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The electric Colbey Ross is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists to lead the charge for the Waves. Kameron Edwards is also a key contributor, accounting for 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by DJ Mitchell, who is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has accounted for 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Pepperdine has 41 assists on 68 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three games while Santa Clara has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 19.8 foul shots per game this season.