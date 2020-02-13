San Jose St., Air Force look to end streaks

San Jose State (7-18, 3-10) vs. Air Force (9-16, 3-10)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to extend Air Force’s conference losing streak to eight games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25. Air Force lost 74-57 on the road against Boise State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie has averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Knight has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and seven assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-7 when they exceed 68 points. The Spartans are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 7-7 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Air Force is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Falcons are 4-16 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 73.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Spartans have raised that total to 76.6 possessions per game over their last five games.