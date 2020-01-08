Sacred Heart, FDU meet in conference play

Sacred Heart (8-7, 1-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (3-10, 1-1)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Sacred Heart faces Fairleigh Dickinson. Sacred Heart won 81-74 at Wagner in its last outing. Fairleigh Dickinson is coming off a 77-73 win over Bryant in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: E.J. Anosike is averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Cameron Parker is also a primary facilitator, putting up 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. The Knights have been led by Kaleb Bishop, who is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Parker has accounted for 42 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 10 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pioneers are 0-7 when they score 72 points or fewer and 8-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Knights are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-7 when fewer than five Pioneers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.