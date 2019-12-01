Rachal leads Tulsa to 67-58 win at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Rachal scored 17 points and Tulsa beat Vanderbilt 67-58 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Elijah Joiner added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Golden Hurricane (6-1).

Aaron Nesmith, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter and Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer, led the Commodores (5-2) with 26 points, including five 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. added 12 points and Saben Lee had 11 for the Commodores, who shot an uncustomary 36% from the floor, hitting just 20 of 56, and had their three-game win streak snapped.

Vanderbilt pulled to 60-56 with 3:27 remaining using its full-court press, but didn’t get closer.

It was the first time the teams met since the 1950-51 season.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane earned a good road win with a balanced scoring attack.

Vanderbilt: A poor shooting night gave the Commodores their second loss under first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former NBA star.

OTHER STATS

Tulsa’s bench doubled Vanderbilt in scoring, 30-15. … The Commodores entered the game leading the SEC in field goal percentage at 51%. … Powered by an 11-0 run late in the first half, the Golden Hurricane took a 34-30 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

Tulsa hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt hosts Buffalo on Tuesday.

