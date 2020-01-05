Pearson, Texas State host Troy

Troy (5-10, 1-3) vs. Texas State (8-7, 1-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Troy will battle Nijal Pearson and Texas State. The junior Adams is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Pearson, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 34 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Trojans are 0-9 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 1-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STOUT STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to only 38.7 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.