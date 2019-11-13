Pacific squares off against Pacific Union

Pacific Union vs. Pacific (2-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA member Pacific Union. Pacific lost 72-67 on the road to Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Moore has averaged 13.3 points, four assists and two steals this year for Pacific. Amari McCray has paired with Moore with 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MOORE: Through four games, Pacific’s Justin Moore has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 8-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers put up 74.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.