ODU faces St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (1-0) vs. Old Dominion (0-1)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s squares up against Old Dominion in an early season matchup. Saint Joseph’s won 86-81 at home against Bradley in its last outing. Old Dominion lost 58-53 at Northern Iowa in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: Saint Joseph’s got a 15-point win over Old Dominion when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Saint Joseph’s went 7-6 against programs outside its conference, while Old Dominion went 10-4 in such games.