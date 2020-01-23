NKU looks to extend streak vs Wright State

Northern Kentucky (14-6, 6-2) vs. Wright State (17-4, 7-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its sixth straight conference win against Wright State. Northern Kentucky’s last Horizon loss came against the Detroit Titans 66-58 on Jan. 3. Wright State is coming off a 79-72 win over Youngstown State in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Wright State’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Northern Kentucky, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Jalen Tate and Karl Harris have combined to account for 53 percent of all Northern Kentucky scoring, including 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Norse have scored 74.1 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both improvements over the 70.3 points scored and 67.2 points allowed to non-conference opponents.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 36.7 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 3-6 when opponents score more than 64.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has won its last three road games, scoring 79.7 points and allowing 62.3 points during those contests. Wright State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 80.9 points per game.