NJIT looks to end streak vs FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (8-20, 5-8) vs. NJIT (7-18, 4-8)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast looks to extend NJIT’s conference losing streak to six games. NJIT’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 56-54 on Jan. 25. Florida Gulf Coast fell 64-54 at Lipscomb in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Zach Cooks is putting up 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. San Antonio Brinson has paired with Cooks and is maintaining an average of 11 points and five rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.4 points and four rebounds.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 35.3 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-12 when they allow at least 72 points and 7-6 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Eagles are 0-15 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 62.

COLD SPELL: NJIT has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.