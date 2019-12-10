NJIT goes up against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (5-6) vs. NJIT (2-7)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays host to UMass Lowell in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. UMass Lowell easily beat St. Francis (NY) by 31 at home, while NJIT is coming off of a 78-65 loss at Central Florida.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: NJIT is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has 33 assists on 68 field goals (48.5 percent) over its previous three outings while UMass Lowell has assists on 48 of 91 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.