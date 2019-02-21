Morris hits 5 3s, scores 17; Air Force holds off Fresno St.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Morris hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, including 14 in the second half, to help Air Force hold off Fresno State for a 64-61 win Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie added 15 points and AJ Walker scored 12 for Air Force. The Falcons (11-15, 6-8 Mountain West Conference) were just 8-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line, but Morris and Walker combined to make 4 of 4 in the final six seconds.

Chris Joyce hit a 3-pointer to spark an 18-5 run, during which Morris hit four from behind the arc, that gave Air Force a 45-30 lead midway through the second half and a jumper by Scottie extended the lead to 17 points — the biggest of the game — with four minutes to play. Fresno State hit five 3s in about 3 ½ minutes to trim its deficit to 58-55 with 30 seconds remaining. Deshon Taylor hit two foul shots to make it a one-point game with seven seconds to go but the Falcons held on.

Each team had a stretch of nine consecutive missed shots in the first half. The Bulldogs, who shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) from the field, hit 11 of their last 19 shots.

Taylor had 23 points — including 14 in the final two minutes, six seconds — for Fresno State (19-7, 10-4). The Bulldogs had their three-game win streak snapped.