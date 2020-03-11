Mizzou faces A&M in SEC 2nd round

No. 10 seed Missouri (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 7 seed Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri is set to square off against Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament. In the regular season, Texas A&M won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 4, when the Aggies outshot Missouri 34.5 percent to 30.6 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to a 68-51 victory.

STEPPING UP: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo has averaged 12.1 points and six rebounds while Savion Flagg has put up 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Xavier Pinson has put up 11.1 points.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 29.4 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 15-7 when scoring at least 60.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Texas A&M has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 65.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.