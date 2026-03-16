College Basketball Crown
LaPhonso Ellis, Danny Parkins Break Down the College Basketball Crown Bracket
College Basketball Crown

LaPhonso Ellis, Danny Parkins Break Down the College Basketball Crown Bracket

Updated Mar. 17, 2026 3:26 p.m. ET

Eight teams. Two world-class arenas. An NIL prize pool of $500,000 on the line.

The 2026 College Basketball Crown bracket was revealed Monday afternoon on FS1's "First Things First." The second-year tournament features a loaded field made up of teams from the nation's top basketball conferences.

FOX Sports college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis joined Danny Parkins on the show to reveal the eight-team event, which will take place in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena from April 1-5. 

Here is a look at the matchups and analysis from Ellis:

Baylor, Minnesota and Creighton highlight the 2026 College Basketball Crown Tournament Bracket

Baylor, Minnesota and Creighton highlight the 2026 College Basketball Crown Tournament Bracket

Game 1: Oklahoma (19-15) vs. Colorado (17-15), April 1, 8 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Sooners: "This is an Oklahoma team that’s won six of their last seven games, playing at a really high level. Four guys [are] averaging 12 points or more, and they make 10 3s per game."

Ellis on the Buffaloes: "The issue with Colorado is they give up 37% from the 3-point line… The question is going to be, can they run this Oklahoma team off the 3-point line and keep them off the offensive glass?"

Game 2: Baylor (16-16) vs. Minnesota (15-17), April 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Bears: "This is a team that, though they haven’t been where they typically are offensively, they’re one of the more efficient defensive teams in the nation and do a terrific job getting out in transition."

Ellis on the Golden Gophers: "This is a terrific passing team — the best passing team in the nation — and they can really stick the 3."

Baylor HC Scott Drew on College Basketball Crown invite, expectations for Bears, facing Minnesota in Game 2

Baylor HC Scott Drew on College Basketball Crown invite, expectations for Bears, facing Minnesota in Game 2

Game 3: Stanford (20-12) vs. West Virginia (18-14), April 2, 8 p.m. ET

Ellis on Stanford: "Their big-time player is Ebuka Ekorie. He's only 6-foot-1, but can flat-out score. He’s not even 19 years old yet… [He's the] eighth-leading scorer in the nation, and I think he has Kyrie Irving-like finishes around the rim with either hand."

Ellis on the Mountaineers: "This is a West Virginia team that is 17th in the nation in terms of defensive efficiency. … They do a terrific job of closing out. Honor Huff, their 5-10 point guard, plays off the basketball and is one of the elite scorers in the Big 12. … and as he goes, West Virginia also goes."

 Game 4: Rutgers (14-19) vs. Creighton (15-17), April 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Scarlet Knights: "This is a Rutgers team that struggled all year long, but all of a sudden, they started to surge toward the end of the year because their defense was so much better."

Ellis on the Bluejays: "This is a Creighton team that's not necessarily known for their defense. … They do make 10 made 3s per game, so can Rutgers slow down that 3-point barrage?"

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