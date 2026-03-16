LaPhonso Ellis, Danny Parkins Break Down the College Basketball Crown Bracket

Eight teams. Two world-class arenas. An NIL prize pool of $500,000 on the line.



The 2026 College Basketball Crown bracket was revealed Monday afternoon on FS1's "First Things First." The second-year tournament features a loaded field made up of teams from the nation's top basketball conferences.

FOX Sports college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis joined Danny Parkins on the show to reveal the eight-team event, which will take place in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena from April 1-5.

Here is a look at the matchups and analysis from Ellis:

Baylor, Minnesota and Creighton highlight the 2026 College Basketball Crown Tournament Bracket

Game 1: Oklahoma (19-15) vs. Colorado (17-15), April 1, 8 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Sooners: "This is an Oklahoma team that’s won six of their last seven games, playing at a really high level. Four guys [are] averaging 12 points or more, and they make 10 3s per game."

Ellis on the Buffaloes: "The issue with Colorado is they give up 37% from the 3-point line… The question is going to be, can they run this Oklahoma team off the 3-point line and keep them off the offensive glass?"

Game 2: Baylor (16-16) vs. Minnesota (15-17), April 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Bears: "This is a team that, though they haven’t been where they typically are offensively, they’re one of the more efficient defensive teams in the nation and do a terrific job getting out in transition."

Ellis on the Golden Gophers: "This is a terrific passing team — the best passing team in the nation — and they can really stick the 3."

Baylor HC Scott Drew on College Basketball Crown invite, expectations for Bears, facing Minnesota in Game 2

Game 3: Stanford (20-12) vs. West Virginia (18-14), April 2, 8 p.m. ET

Ellis on Stanford: "Their big-time player is Ebuka Ekorie. He's only 6-foot-1, but can flat-out score. He’s not even 19 years old yet… [He's the] eighth-leading scorer in the nation, and I think he has Kyrie Irving-like finishes around the rim with either hand."

Ellis on the Mountaineers: "This is a West Virginia team that is 17th in the nation in terms of defensive efficiency. … They do a terrific job of closing out. Honor Huff, their 5-10 point guard, plays off the basketball and is one of the elite scorers in the Big 12. … and as he goes, West Virginia also goes."

Game 4: Rutgers (14-19) vs. Creighton (15-17), April 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ellis on the Scarlet Knights: "This is a Rutgers team that struggled all year long, but all of a sudden, they started to surge toward the end of the year because their defense was so much better."

Ellis on the Bluejays: "This is a Creighton team that's not necessarily known for their defense. … They do make 10 made 3s per game, so can Rutgers slow down that 3-point barrage?"