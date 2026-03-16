2025-26 March Madness Odds: How Coaches, Teams Could Fare Against the Spread

Filling out a bracket (or several) is one way to get in on the madness of March.

Fans might also choose to wager straight up (SU) on the favorites — especially since in the early rounds of last year's tournament, chalk was the way to win some cash.

Another way to have some fun with college hoops is to back — or fade — teams to cover the spread.

So which teams or coaches left standing are worth a look when it comes to the spread?

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Best & Worst Coaches

According to BetMGM, among active coaches who made this year's Big Dance, Dan Hurley, Andy Enfield and Hubert Davis are the best against the spread (ATS) when it comes to Tournament time.

Hurley — UConn's head coach — is 17-3 ATS during this time of the year. But Hurley's also a beast where it matters most, and that's winning championships. He led the Huskies to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Currently, they're +2500 to win it all.

SMU's Enfield isn't too shabby at covering during tourney time either. He's 10-3 in this spot, followed by UNC's Hubert Davis at 9-3. While Davis doesn't have a title on his resumé as a head coach, he did lead the Tar Heels to a Final Four appearance in 2022.

Then there are a handful of head coaches who bettors might want to fade during tournament time.

There's Kevin Willard (Villanova, 4-7 ATS), Jamie Dixon (TCU, 10-19 ATS) and Rick Barnes (Tennessee, 24-38 ATS). Villanova and TCU are currently 2.5-point underdogs in their first matchups against Utah State and Ohio State, respectively.

Best & Worst Squads This Season

What about when it comes to teams and their records against the spread during the season?

Of the teams that made this year's Tournament, SEC champion Arkansas, at 22-12, had the best record ATS during the regular season, followed by Prairie View at 21-9. The Razorbacks are favored by 15.5 points when they face Hawaii on March 19; the Panthers are 3.5-point 'dogs against Lehigh in their March 18 matchup.

Speaking of Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors were one of the worst teams at covering during the regular season with a 13-17 record ATS. Alabama, at 13-18 in this spot, is another squad that might be worth fading — especially in the wake of their second-leading scorer getting dismissed from the team.

The Tide face Hofstra on March 20 and are 11.5-point favorites.

Where Bettors are Putting Their Money

Here are some of the teams that bettors like to cover their first games:

Utah State -2.5 vs. Villanova

Troy +13.5 vs. Nebraska

Kansas -14.5 vs. California Baptist

Gonzaga -20.5 vs. Kennesaw State

For Thursday's games, South Florida (+5.5) is the most-bet team to cover that day at BetMGM. The Bulls will face a Louisville squad in the East Region. They're also the most-bet underdog to win on Thursday.

For Friday, the Jayhawks (-14.5) are the most-bet team to cover, as they enter their game against Cal Baptist as heavy double-digit favorites.

But when it comes to the underdog, Missouri moneyline is where bettors are sprinkling some cash. Tigers +115 are the most-bet 'dogs that day to win as they face Miami (FL).