Miami looks to end streak vs N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (15-10, 8-4) vs. Miami (9-15, 2-9)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to five games. Miami’s last MAC win came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 73-68 on Jan. 25. Northern Illinois fell 63-59 at Ball State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 33.3 percent of the 177 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The RedHawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Miami has an assist on 24 of 58 field goals (41.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Illinois has assists on 23 of 71 field goals (32.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is ranked second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Huskies have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.