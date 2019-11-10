Mercer looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (0-2) vs. Mercer (1-1)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw State. In its last seven wins against the Owls, Mercer has won by an average of 17 points. Kennesaw State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2013, an 83-75 victory.

Article continues below ...

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mercer’s Ethan Stair has averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds while Djordje Dimitrijevic has put up 17 points and four rebounds. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 11 points while Bryson Lockley has put up eight points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Bears have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.