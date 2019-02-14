McGee scores 20, New Mexico rolls past San Jose State 92-60

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Keith McGee scored a career-high 20 points for New Mexico, which sandwiched a 28-4 run around halftime Wednesday night to a turn a close game with San Jose State into a 92-60 rout.

Three other players reached the teens for the Lobos (11-13, 5-7 Mountain West), with Corey Manigault scoring 17.

Noah Baumann scored 10 to lead the Spartans (3-20, 0-11).

The game was tied eight times in the early going, with 12 lead changes before New Mexico took charge.

Vance Jackson’s consecutive 3-pointers late in the first half sparked the pivotal run for the Lobos that also included eight points from Manigault. By the time Craig LeCense hit a jumper for the Spartans at the 13:53 mark, the lead was up to 55-36.

New Mexico had lost four of five entering the game.

The Lobos unwound its running game, holding a 35-2 fastbreak advantage and a 14-2 advantage on points off of turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: The Spartans are trying to avoid becoming a repeat member of a rather exclusive club that went winless in conference play. San José State lost all 18 of its Mountain West games in the 2014-15 season. San Diego State, Colorado State and Air Force also have winless conference seasons in their past.

New Mexico: If the Lobos are to make a run into the top half of the Mountain West the time is now as its remaining opponents hold a 28-38 conference mark. That includes a return engagement with San José State on Feb. 26.

UP NEXT

The Lobos remain home to face Fresno State on Feb. 16.

San José State goes home to meet UNLV on Feb. 16.