Marshall Jr. carries Tennessee St. over North Florida 81-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds as Tennessee State beat North Florida 81-73 in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational on Friday.

Emmanuel Egbuta had 13 points for Tennessee State (5-3). Wesley Harris added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jy’lan Washington had 12 points and three blocks for Tennessee State.

Carter Hendricksen scored a career-high 22 points for the Ospreys (5-4). Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 22 points and nine assists. Garrett Sams had 16 points.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, the Ospreys drew within five at 69-64 with 4:15 remaining in the second half but a 3-pointer by Gandia-Rosa and another by Hendricksen would be their only points the remainder of the game.

North Florida faces High Point at home on Monday.

Tennessee State matches up against Chicago State at home next Friday.