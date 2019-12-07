Manigault scores 18 to lead New Mexico past Wyoming 79-65

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Corey Manigault came off the bench to score 18 points to carry New Mexico to a 79-65 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

The nephew of New York playground legend Earl “The Goat” Manigualt, the senior forward hit 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Carlton Bragg Jr. had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (9-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. JaQuan Lyle added 13 points. Makuach Maluach had 12 points for the road team.

Hunter Maldonado had 27 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-7, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. A.J. Banks added 15 points. Hunter Thompson had 12 points.

New Mexico takes on New Mexico State at home next Saturday. Wyoming takes on Northern Colorado at home next Saturday.