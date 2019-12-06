Louisiana Tech beats Mississippi State 74-67

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Daquan Bracey had 16 points and Amorie Archibald added 15 to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-67 win over Mississippi State on Thursday.

Isaiah Crawford, Derric Jean and Kalob Ladoux all finished with 10 points for Louisiana Tech (6-2).

Mississippi State (6-2) was led by Tyson Carter’s 20 points. Reggie Perry added 14 points and 14 boards to collect his fourth double-double of the season for Mississippi State. Abdul Ado also added nine points and eight boards for the Bulldogs.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that featured eight ties and four lead changes. Mississippi State jumped out to a 17-11 lead before Louisiana Tech responded with an 8-0 run, taking its first lead after a pair of free throws by Archibald.

Louisiana Tech ended the half with a 39-36 advantage thanks to Bracey’s 3 pointer that banked in at the buzzer.

Mississippi State shot 51.9 percent in the first half and made 6 of 12 beyond the arc. Louisiana Tech shot even better from the field at 57.1 percent and made 5 of 9 rom 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: After tough road losses at Creighton and Indiana, Louisiana Tech found the upset that escaped them earlier in the season. The Bulldogs were within one point at Creighton with six minutes left but lost an 82-72 decision.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs suffered their first home loss of the year and it was their first game in 11 days. Due to final exams on campus, Mississippi State must encounter another layoff on the schedule and won’t return to action until Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: The road trip this week continues as Louisiana Tech travels to Sam Houston State on Sunday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play Kansas State on Dec. 14 in Newark, New Jersey, in their meeting with another Power 5 team this season.