Little Rock looks to extend streak vs Troy

Arkansas-Little Rock (11-5, 5-0) vs. Troy (6-10, 2-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its sixth straight conference win against Troy. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 79-62 on March 9, 2019. Troy is coming off a 71-63 road win over Texas State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Markquis Nowell is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for Arkansas-Little Rock. Ruot Monyyong is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Troy has been led by Darian Adams, who is averaging 13.1 points.

STEPPING IT UP: Arkansas-Little Rock has scored 70 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 66.5 per game the team put up over 10 non-conference games.MIGHTY MARKQUIS: Nowell has connected on 40.9 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Troy is 0-9 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: Arkansas-Little Rock has recently used assists to create baskets more often than Arkansas-Little Rock. Troy has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 23.1 free throws per game, including 25.5 per game over their six-game winning streak.