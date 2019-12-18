Liberty faces Towson in Washington

Liberty (12-0) vs. Towson (5-5)

, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Towson are set to face off in a postseason game in Washington. Towson earned a 77-71 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Dec. 10, while Liberty walked away with a 61-56 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.NIFTY FOBBS: Fobbs has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 22 over his last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 27 of 62 field goals (43.5 percent) across its past three games while Liberty has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 50.2 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.