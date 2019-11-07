Lewis scores 22 to carry James Madison past Charlotte 79-74

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis scored 22 points, Deshon Parker added 17, and James Madison narrowly beat Charlotte 79-74 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

After Charlotte built a 12-point lead 14 minutes into the game the Dukes rallied and drew within one point at halftime, 36-35. James Madison took the lead for good, 49-48, on a driving layup by Parker with 12:40 remaining in the second half. Zach Jacobs hit a 3-pointer for a nine-point JMU lead with 3 minutes left.

Jacobs finished with 15 points and Darius Banks scored 10 for the Dukes.

Jahmir Young had 16 points for the 49ers. Jordan Shepherd added 15 points. Brice Williams had 11 points.

James Madison plays at Virginia on Sunday. Charlotte faces Davidson at home on Tuesday.