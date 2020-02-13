La Salle seeks revenge on St. Louis

La Salle (11-12, 2-9) vs. Saint Louis (17-7, 6-5)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis goes for the season sweep over La Salle after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played each other on Jan. 29, when the Billikens shot 41.7 percent from the field and went 8 for 17 from 3-point territory on their way to a 77-76 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: La Salle has been fueled by senior leadership while Saint Louis has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Explorers, seniors Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 46 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 28.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 53.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 4-12 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Saint Louis is 10-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 7-7 whenever teams score more than 63 on the Billikens.

STREAK STATS: La Salle has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis attempts more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.1 foul shots per game this season.