Kennesaw St. looks for home win vs Stetson

Stetson (6-10, 0-1) vs. Kennesaw State (1-13, 0-1)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks for its fourth straight win over Stetson at KSU Convocation Center. The last victory for the Hatters at Kennesaw State was an 84-79 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stetson has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones and Wheza Panzo have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Hatters points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Terrell Burden has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hatters have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has an assist on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Stetson has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 21.1 free throws per game and 27.8 per game over their last five games.