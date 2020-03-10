Kansas State, TCU meet in Big 12 tourney

No. 10 seed Kansas State (10-21, 3-15) vs. No. 7 seed TCU (16-15, 7-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and TCU are set to do battle in the first round of the Big 12 tourney. TCU won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 15, when Kansas State made just two 3-pointers on 12 attempts while the Horned Frogs hit 15 of 33 from deep en route to a 68-57 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 47 percent of TCU’s points this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Kansas State, Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bane has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. Bane has accounted for 38 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Kansas State is 0-11 when it allows at least 69 points and 10-10 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. TCU has 47 assists on 73 field goals (64.4 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas State has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats 10th among Division I teams. TCU has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Horned Frogs 323rd, nationally).