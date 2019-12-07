Iowa State faces tough test vs No. 16 Seton Hall

No. 16 Seton Hall (6-2) vs. Iowa State (5-3)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for Iowa State. Iowa State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Seton Hall won 84-76 over Iowa State on Nov. 11.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds and 8.6 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 15.1 points. For the Pirates, Myles Powell has averaged 23.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili has put up 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. Haliburton has 36 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cyclones. Iowa State has 40 assists on 91 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three contests while Seton Hall has assists on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.