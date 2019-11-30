Incarnate Word takes on Portland

Incarnate Word (2-5) vs. Portland (5-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland squares off against Incarnate Word in a non-conference matchup. Portland won over UC Davis 72-62 last week, while Incarnate Word fell 72-63 to Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has relied heavily on its freshmen. Vincent Miszkiewicz, Drew Lutz, Dwight Murray Jr. and Keaston Willis have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah White has connected on 50 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Portland has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 53.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Portland has held opposing teams to only 38.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all WCC teams.