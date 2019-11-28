Illinois St. faces Purdue Northwest

Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois State (2-4)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds are set to battle the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Illinois State lost 68-63 to Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zach Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Ricky Torres, Jaycee Hillsman and Matt Chastain have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Redbirds scored 75.2 points per matchup across those 12 games.