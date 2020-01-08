Idaho State looks for home win vs Southern Utah

Southern Utah (9-5, 2-1) vs. Idaho State (5-7, 2-1)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks for its fifth straight win over Southern Utah at Holt Arena. The last victory for the Thunderbirds at Idaho State was a 71-67 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Tarik Cool is averaging 14.6 points to lead the charge for the Bengals. Chier Maker is also a key contributor, putting up 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds are led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bengals have given up only 65.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cool has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Idaho State field goals over the last five games. Cool has accounted for 28 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bengals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Thunderbirds. Idaho State has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three contests while Southern Utah has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.3 percent, the 25th-best mark in the country. Idaho State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 302nd).