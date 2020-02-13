GW looks to sweep George Mason

George Washington (10-14, 4-7) vs. George Mason (14-10, 3-8)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington goes for the season sweep over George Mason after winning the previous matchup in Washington. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Colonials shot 49 percent from the field while limiting George Mason’s shooters to just 38.1 percent on the way to a 73-67 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Jameer Nelson Jr., Jamison Battle, Chase Paar and Shawn Walker Jr. have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Colonials points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nelson has accounted for 47 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: George Washington is 0-8 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. George Mason is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: George Washington has scored 51.7 points per game and allowed 69 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Patriots have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last five games.