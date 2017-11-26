Georgia State hands Tulane first loss, 70-59 (Nov 26, 2017)

ATLANTA (AP) Malik Benlevi and Jordan Session posted double-doubles and Georgia State handed Tulane its first loss, 70-59, on Sunday.

Benlevi made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points with 10 rebounds while Session added 15 points and 10 boards. D’Marcus Simonds scored 16 points and Kane Williams 12 for the Panthers (4-2).

Tulane’s Melvin Frazier, who came in shooting 72 percent and averaging 22 points per game, finished with 11 on 4-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds. Samir Sehic led the Green Wave (5-1) with 20 points and eight rebounds with Cameron Reynolds grabbing 10 boards. Tulane shot just 31 percent and was only 3 of 21 from 3-point range. The Green Wave had four more rebounds but committed 17 turnovers.

Georgia State led 28-25 and outscored Tulane 24-8 over the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second half to go up 19 with the lead remaining in double figures.