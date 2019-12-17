FIU faces Florida Memorial

Florida Memorial vs. Florida International (7-3)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Lions of Division III Florida Memorial. Florida International is coming off an 84-81 road win against Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Osasumwen Osaghae has averaged 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 blocks for the Panthers, while Devon Andrews has accounted for 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.OUTSTANDING OSASUMWEN: In 10 appearances this season, Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae has shot 71.8 percent.

LAST TIME: Florida International scored 108 points and prevailed by 41 over Florida Memorial when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers put up 84.5 points per contest across those 11 games.