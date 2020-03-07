Fairfield ends skid while extending Manhattan’s woes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 21 points as Fairfield defeated Manhattan 66-50 on Friday night to end the Metro Atlantic Athletic regular season.

Landon Taliaferro had 19 points for Fairfield (12-19, 8-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. The Stags built a 19-9 lead and went to the break up 34-17 and they never trailed. Manhattan has lost three stra

Samir Stewart had 12 points for the Jaspers (12-17, 8-12), Tyler Reynolds and Pauly Paulicap scored 11 apiece and Paulicap grabbed nine rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Tykei Greene, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaspers, shot 1 of 7.

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Fairfield defeated Manhattan 68-60 on Jan. 10.