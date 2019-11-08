Evansville hosts Ball State

Ball State (1-0) vs. Evansville (0-0)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville squares off against Ball State in an early season matchup. Ball State easily beat Defiance by 44 at home on Tuesday. Evansville went 11-21 last year and finished 10th in the MVC.

Article continues below ...

A YEAR AGO: These programs matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State went 8-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Cardinals gave up 73.8 points per game while scoring 82.5 per matchup. Evansville went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 74.1 points and giving up 76.6 per game in the process.